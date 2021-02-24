Patrick Joseph Madson Sells 1,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00.
NCBS traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $79.24.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
