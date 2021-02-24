The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Shares of HCKT traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 338,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

