Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 198,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $503.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

