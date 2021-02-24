Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $752,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,055.99. 28,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,920.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,703.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

