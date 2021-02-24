Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $8.22 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $200,180.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.36 or 0.00507404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00066638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00081173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00479774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

