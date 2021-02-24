CBOE Vest Financial LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The firm has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

