Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,200 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

