Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,200 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.
MiMedx Group Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.
Recommended Story: What is a conference call?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.