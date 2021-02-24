Windsor Group LTD Acquires 128 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $202.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,537. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

