Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 338.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,049. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

