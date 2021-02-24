Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8,743.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after purchasing an additional 548,035 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,625. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,188. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.