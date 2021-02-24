7,700 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.