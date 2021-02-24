SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

USB opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

