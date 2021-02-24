Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KCG upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

