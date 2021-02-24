CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $72.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. 1,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,848. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6,624.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,875.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.