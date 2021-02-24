Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Price Target at $18.67

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

DVN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 392,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,872,076. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,306,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

