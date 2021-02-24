Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $441.49 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $441.49 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $36.57 or 0.00073513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003497 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002784 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

