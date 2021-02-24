New South Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,122 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of FirstCash worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.30. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

