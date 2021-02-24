New South Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,052 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,845,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $32,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 175,229 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 917,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

