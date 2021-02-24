Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.77.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $383.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.