Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 602,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

APD stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

