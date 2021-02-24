Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.08. 40,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.61. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

