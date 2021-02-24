Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $61,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.75 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

