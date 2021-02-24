Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

