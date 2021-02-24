ADBRI Limited (ABC.AX) (ASX:ABC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

ADBRI Limited (ABC.AX) (ASX:ABC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from ADBRI Limited (ABC.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.49.
About ADBRI Limited (ABC.AX)
