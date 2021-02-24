ADBRI Limited (ABC.AX) (ASX:ABC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

ADBRI Limited (ABC.AX) (ASX:ABC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from ADBRI Limited (ABC.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.49.

About ADBRI Limited (ABC.AX)

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

