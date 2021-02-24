First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.