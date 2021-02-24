First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,457. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

