Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 519 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $747.37. 4,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $777.78 and its 200-day moving average is $741.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

