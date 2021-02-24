Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.22 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.30. 20,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.92.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

