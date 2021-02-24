93 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,359.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,392.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,951.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,981.03.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.