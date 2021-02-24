93 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,359.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,392.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,951.54.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
