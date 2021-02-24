New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 298,422 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,955,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,422 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 5.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Vertiv worth $167,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 20.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

