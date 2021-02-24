New South Capital Management Inc. Has $95.15 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $95,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 176,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

