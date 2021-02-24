Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $1,695,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

