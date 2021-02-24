Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 2,337 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 328,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,566,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

