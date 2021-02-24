SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $243,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.91. 398,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,799,806. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

