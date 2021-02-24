General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 147.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,517,641. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

