Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UIS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,475. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Unisys has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

