PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.277-1.302 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.PPD also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 29,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. PPD has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

