Penumbra’s (PEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.57.

PEN traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,085.11 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,737.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

