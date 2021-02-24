Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$113.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.76.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

TSE:BMO traded up C$3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$108.18. 725,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,059. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$98.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.96. The stock has a market cap of C$69.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.