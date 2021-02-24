Holo Market Capitalization Achieves $545.98 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 144.2% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $545.98 million and approximately $181.57 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.59 or 0.00770542 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00039554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060444 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.94 or 0.04700411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,754,582,739 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

