Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to post ($2.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.04). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($3.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,645. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.