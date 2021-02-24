Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTB stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. 16,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.