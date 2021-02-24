Raymond James Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by 68.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $120.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $551,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,882 shares of company stock valued at $27,343,430. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

