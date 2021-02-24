SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares $0.30 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

NYSE:SLG opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $92.42.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

