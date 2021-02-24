Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.92.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 19,758.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,920.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.