AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $869.25 million, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Get AxoGen alerts:

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.