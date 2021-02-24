Axcella Health Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($3.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.39) for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

AXLA opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $222.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66.

In related news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

