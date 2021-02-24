Brokers Set Expectations for Renault SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renault in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.64.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Renault stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

