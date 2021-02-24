Windsor Group LTD Sells 2,367 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,147. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.