Miramar Capital LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. 124,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

